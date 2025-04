#MovieSpotlight is back again with Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet to review two films, The Match and Lobby! The Match tells the story of legendary Go player Cho Hun-hyun, played by Lee Byung-hun, and his protégé Lee Chang-ho. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film explores their evolution from mentorship to rivalry as the student eventually surpasses the master. Meanwhile, Lobby is directed by and starring Ha Jung-woo. It's a satire about Korea’s business world, set mostly on a golf course. Ha plays a brilliant but socially awkward tech CEO racing to win a giant government contract. The catch? Success depends on mastering golf and the art of lobbying.