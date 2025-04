ⓒ GRIFFIN Entertainment

Onew of SHINee will release his second solo studio album in July.





The new album will feature Onew’s first English-language single “MAD,” which is set to drop early on April 21. He premiered the track at his solo concert in Taipei, part of his “The Live: Connection” tour. The tour will now head to Macau and eight North American cities through May.





Onew will also join SHINee for a three-day anniversary concert in Seoul next month.