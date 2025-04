ⓒ Fantagio

Cha Eunwoo of Astro has landed his first leading role in a film.





The film is tentatively titled “First Ride.” It’s a coming-of-age story about four friends on their first overseas trip at 30.





Meanwhile, Astro members will release a tribute album this month in memory of late bandmate Moonbin, collaborating with his sister Moon Sua of Billlie and Seventeen’s Seungkwan and DK.