ⓒ SM Entertainment

Wendy and Yeri of Red Velvet will not be renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment.





However, both will remain part of the group, with SM continuing to support Red Velvet's group activities.





The remaining members – Joy, Seulgi, and Irene – will be staying under SM, having renewed their contracts between 2023 and January 2024.





Red Velvet debuted in 2014, and last released the EP “Cosmic” in June 2023. The album earned the group its first Billboard 200 entry at No 145.