Rookie boy band NEXZ will drop its second EP this month.





The new album is titled “O-RLY?” and it will drop on April 28. The new album follows their debut EP “Nallina,” released in November, and will carry a similar "cool and free" vibe with a fresh twist.





Formed through “Nizi Project Season 2,” NEXZ consists of six Japanese members and one Korean member. The group debuted in May 2023 and will hold a special concert in Korea before launching a tour in Japan.