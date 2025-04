ⓒ kbs news

April 15, the birthday of North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung, has traditionally been the nation’s most important holiday, referred to as the “Day of the Sun.”





However, North Korea has rarely used the term since last year, raising questions about the reason.





Some believe current leader Kim Jong-un is trying to strengthen his authority by downplaying the idolization of his father and grandfather and has been advancing his own personality cult more rapidly than his predecessors.





Let’s take a closer look at why North Korea is moving away from references to past leadership, like the “Day of the Sun,” and increasingly spotlighting Kim Jong-un’s rule instead.