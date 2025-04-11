Part 3. The Korean War

The Korean War

“Breaking news. The Communist North Korean forces have invaded South Korea along the entire 38th parallel early this morning.”

News Broadcast, Jun. 25th, 1950





The Korean War Starts with North Korea’s Invasion

Two separate governments were established on the peninsula in 1948 - a free democratic government in the south and a Communist government in the north. Because of this, ideological tension escalated rapidly on the Korean Peninsula. Then, North Korea invaded South Korea without a declaration of war in the early morning of June 25th, 1950. Overwhelmed by the number of troops and weaponry, South Korea stood helpless as the North Korean forces took Seoul.





The Incheon Landing Operations Turns the War Around

The United Nations defined the North’s attack as an invasion and deployed UN forces. In early August, the South Korean and UN troops were driven down to Daegu, but the success of the Incheon landing operation on September 15th allowed South Korea to recapture Seoul just three after. The allies then head northward past the 38th parallel line.





A Ceasefire Agreement Concluded in 1953, Suspending the War

In the winter of 1950, the Chinese army entered the war, completely changing the situation once again. South Korea had to give up Seoul and retreated before coming back to recapture the capital and advance to the 38th parallel once more. Battles ensued along the Military Demarcation Line, prompting the two sides to begin ceasefire talks. A truce pact was signed on July 27th, 1953, and the Demilitarized Zone was established.





Technically Still at War

The Korean War left millions of casualties and roughly ten million separated family members. Infrastructure needed for socioeconomic development and for the restoration of everyday life was destroyed. But the biggest damage left by the war was the nation’s division. The Korean people are technically still at war to this day.