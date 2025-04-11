The following is a poem titled “Searching for Spring” written by Chinese Buddhist monk Daeik대익 from the Song Dynasty.

I searched for spring all day long but failed to spot it. Carrying a stick, I wandered around for I don’t know how long Until I reached a place covered in clouds. I passed under a plum tree on my way back And saw that the spring had already arrived on its branches.

As the poem was written by a Buddhist monk, it isn’t just a simple description of a vernal sight, but his quest to attain enlightenment. The poem seems to say that although he devoted his entire life to become Buddha, he realized at the end that he was Buddha from the start. Those who were waiting for spring to arrive can now see blooming flowers everywhere. Here’s jeongga ensemble Soul-jiggy singing “Searching for Spring” based on the poem of the same title.

Searching for Spring/ Sung by Soul-jiggy





This week’s artist is master singer Park Yu-jeon. Many of you may still remember pansori movie “Seopyeonje서편제” released in 1993. It was the first Korean film to sell more than one million tickets. Popular films these days easily draw over ten million moviegoers but, back in the 1990s, one million was the ticket sales milestone that a movie must cross to be called a hit. Subsequently, “Seopyeonje” helped revive public interest in Korean traditional culture and pansori. There were two main pansori styles - powerful and solid ‘dongpyeonje동편제’ and soulful ‘seopyeonje.’ Park Yu-jeon is considered the father of ‘seopyeonje’ pansori. His career spanned from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. His voice was said to be incomparably beautiful, and his character honorable and sincere. It was said that King Gojong고종 and his father liked pansori so much that they would invite several pansori singers to the palace but picked Park Yu-jeon as their favorite. Movie “Seopyeonje” there is a scene in which the main character’s father blinded her to inflict great sorrow in her heart so she could become the best possible singer. Just like this character, Park was blind in one eye. King Gojong’s father gifted him with a pair of special glasses called ‘osugyeong오수경,’ meaning glasses with black crystals. These are what we now call sunglasses. Just imagine how stylish and special he must have looked wearing a hanbok and a pair of sunglasses. After King Gojong’s father fell from power, Park returned to his hometown to teach young singers. The songs he sang before going to the palace were passed down to Lee Nal-chi이날치 and later to Park Dong-sil박동실, becoming the mainstay of seopyeonje songs. Let’s listen to a song from the movie’s original soundtrack. It’s a passage from pansori “Simcheongga” where Simcheong throws herself into the sea as an offering. Pansori diva Ahn Sook-sun sings the song.

Passage from pansori Simcheongga/ Sung by Ahn Sook-sun





Gagok is a genre of Korean traditional vocal music based on sijosi시조시, the poetry with a fixed form. Gagok songs require a traditional orchestra comprised of gayageum, geomungo, daegeum, haegeum piri, and janggu. Gagok songs are divided into ‘namchang남창’ for male singers and ‘yeochang여창’ for female singers. In a performance, namchang and yeochang songs are sung alternately and the show concludes with “Taepyeongga태평가,” or the song of peace, sung by both male and female singers. The gagok song we’ll listen now is “Isudaeyeop이수대엽,” the slowest song among all the yeochang songs. The poem that inspired “Isudaeyeop” is about a woman longing to be reunited with her love, who promised to return in spring but fails to come even when all the plum blossoms have fallen. Let’s listen to Jung Marie singing “Plum Blossoms Inside the Walls,” a version of “Isudaeyeop” without instrumental accompaniment.