#MovieSpotlight returns with Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet to review LOST and The Amateur! LOST is a Korean mystery film that debuted at the Jeonju International Film Festival. The story centers on a national-level clay pigeon shooter who overcomes a life-threatening illness through a lung transplant, donated by his criminal father. Struggling with guilt and the need to survive, the protagonist embarks on a journey to find the daughter of his father's victim. Meanwhile The Amateur follows a CIA analyst who goes rogue after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. It’s based on a 1981 novel and features a loaded cast including Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, and Michael Stuhlbarg.