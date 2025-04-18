Menu Content

Korean
English

Pyongyang Metro

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-04-16

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

The Pyongyang Metro is North Korea’s subway network only found in the capital. It consists of two lines with 17 stations and is used by an average of 400,000 passengers every day. 

The subway also has unique features rarely found anywhere else. First, subway stations are stunningly decorated, with local citizens calling the metro an “underground palace.” Not surprisingly, it is often used as a tourist destination. Second, the metro is remarkably deep, buried 100 to 150 meters underground. 

These features show the Pyongyang Metro also serves political and military purposes, not only a means of transportation. 

Nowadays, the country is pushing forward to renovate the subway stations, as expressed in the headline of a local article, “Underground Pyongyang is Getting Younger.”  

For North Korea, the Pyongyang Metro is a source of pride and something it wishes to show off to the outside world. 
