Meovv will release its first EP, "My Eyes Open Vvide (wide)," on May 12. A prerelease single, “Hands Up” will drop ahead of the album on April 28.





This marks their comeback five months after November's “Toxic.” A teaser video featuring glowing cat eyes hints at a bold, mysterious concept aligned with the group’s feline theme.





Meovv, a five-member multinational group that debuted in September, 2024. Their debut track “Meow,” produced by Teddy, made it onto Spotify’s Global Impact List and was once the most-streamed Korean song abroad.