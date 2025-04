Irene and Seulgi of Red Velvet will kick off their first Asia tour as a duo in mid-June.





The "Balance" tour begins in Seoul on June 14–15, followed by stops in Singapore, Macao, Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo starting in July.





The pair is also set to release a new EP next month, marking their first comeback as a subunit in nearly five years since their debut mini album, “Monster.”