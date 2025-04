Zerobaseone has landed on the Billboard 200 with their fifth EP, Blue Paradise.





According to the chart dated April 19, Blue Paradise ranked No. 28, marking the boy band’s first appearance on the main albums chart. The group also ranked No. 16 on the Billboard Artist 100.





Earlier this month, the group launched physical albums in the US for the first time and held pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles featuring exclusive merchandise.





Originally released in Korea in February, Blue Paradise sold over a million copies on its first day, making it Zerobaseone’s fifth million-selling album.