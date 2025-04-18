Daechwita / Woljeongmyeong / Durejil Song

Isabella Bird Bishop, who came to Korea in 1894, wrote a book titled “Korea and Her Neighbors,” describing the things she saw and heard during her travel to the East. She documented King Gojong’s royal parade in her book. The royal parade was impressive, drawing nearly half of the Seoul population and even some spectators from afar who walked for several days just to see the parade. Playing a big part in the procession was a percussion band called ‘chwitadae취타대’ which means a band that plays wind and percussion instruments. The band is comprised of wind instruments that sound only one note like nagak나각 and nabal나발 with taepyeongso태평소, the only wind instrument that can play melodies, and percussion instruments like the drum and bara바라. The band leader called ‘deungchae등채’ starts the parade by shouting “The King has ordered Daechwita today” and ringing the gong. The end of the parade is announced by a cry of ‘hwonhwageum훤화금,’ which means to stop the loud sound. The chwitadae band also accompanies military parades, a tradition that continues to this day.

Bishop must have been impressed by the movements of the drum player during King Gojong’s parade. She wrote, “The drummer hid the drumsticks in his long, loose sleeve and raised his right hand above his head first and then his left hand before lowering both hands near the drum. And then he raised both hands at the same time and lowered them quietly. He crossed the drumsticks and hit the drumhead lightly with the end of the sticks to create a dull sound.”

Let’s listen to the National Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra performing “Daechwita.”

Daechwita/ Performed by Nat’l Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra





This week’s artist is late-Joseon female singer Song Sil-sol. Sil-sol, meaning a cricket, was her alias because her voice was as delightful as a cricket chirping on an autumn night. She was known for practicing near a waterfall. At first, her voice was overwhelmed by the sound of the falling water but a year later her voice became powerful enough to overcome the roar. This method is still practiced today mainly by pansori singers. In fact, pansori diva Kim So-hee김소희 once sang next to a waterfall and upon hearing her voice, her teacher said Kim So-hee’s voice is so strong that she need not practice next to the waterfall. After overpower the sound of the waterfall, an ordinary singer would have resumed her career, but Song Sil-sol started practicing at the top of Bugaksan북악산 Mountain this time. The wind at the mountaintop was so strong that her voice scattered here and there, but a year later her voice was heard above even whirlwind. Since then, she was known to have a forceful, resonant voice that could transmit far and wide regardless of place and weather condition. Her voice would have been perfect in the past when there was no microphone to amplify a singer’s voice. Sil-sol’s voice supposedly went well with all sorts of instruments, which illustrated the versatility of her voice. Let’s listen to a song she would have sung back then. This is “Woljeongmyeong” sung by Jo Il-ha.

Woljeongmyeong/ Sung by Jo Il-ha





April 20th is ‘gogwu곡우,’ which means rain for grains, implying that this time of the year is when it rains frequently for farming. Farmers trap water in the rice paddies around this seasonal holiday, so if it doesn’t rain enough at this time, it can easily ruin the year’s harvest. One of the farming tools used for this work is a ‘dure두레’ or a water bucket. There are two kinds of water bucket used by old farmers. First, ‘yongdure용두레’ is a log dug out in the shape of a small boat with holes on both sides to fix it to ropes. The bucket is worked by swinging the rope back and forth to scoop water. Next, there is ‘matdure맞두레’ used when the water is not deep enough or a yongdure cannot be placed stably. Ropes are attached to the four corners of a square bucket and two people pump up the water by each moving two ropes. A labor song is a must for such a hard chore. So, let’s listen to “Durejil Song” sung by Park Rye-sun and Jeon Ki-wun.