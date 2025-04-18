Part 4: Education, the Power that Shaped a Global Korea

“My answer to the question asking about the secret to Korea’s growth in just a single century was always education.” - Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon





Outdoor School, 1951

ⓒ KBS

Mandatory primary education implemented

Parents who were deprived of the chance to learn our own language during the colonial period didn’t want their children to experience the same disgrace. The government also believed that education was extremely important, thus the Constitution guaranteed every Korean the right to receive an education and legislated an act that specified mandatory primary education for all. Subsequently, mandatory education was implemented nationwide on June 1st, 1950.





Tent School, 1951

ⓒ KBS

Education in school continued even during the Korean War

Even during the Korean War, Korean people’s zeal for education did not subside. Temporary schools opened in refuge cities and the Wartime United University started teaching students as well. The government discussed the standards for secondary education and introduced the current 6-3-3-4 system.





Wartime United University, 1951

ⓒ KBS

Mandatory education expanded

After the truce agreement was concluded, the mandatory primary education system was implemented in 1954 and more than 95% of all school age children were enrolled in school by 1959. Starting in 1984, mandatory secondary education was introduced. Then, free education in middle school and high school were provided nationwide in 2004 and 2021, respectively. Universal education from elementary school to college was provided to every Korean at a rate not recorded anywhere else in the world.





Education that formed the foundation for a global Korea

Thanks to the Korean people’s unique passion for education, the government’s investment, and enthusiastic support from communities, Korean education was able to grow both quantitatively and qualitatively. And that education was what shaped today’s Korea.