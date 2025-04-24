TXT to release new single in May

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Tomorrow X Together will release a new digital single next month.

The new single, titled Love Language will drop on May 2. The upbeat track features lyrics co-written by member Huening Kai. The group dropped a spoiler on the new single through its website earlier this month.

TXT is currently on the Asian leg of its Act : Promise – Ep. 2 - tour, with upcoming stops in Macau, Osaka, and Tokyo.