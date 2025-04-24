Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

TXT to release new single in May

2025-04-24

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Tomorrow X Together will release a new digital single next month. 

The new single, titled Love Language will drop on May 2. The upbeat track features lyrics co-written by member Huening Kai. The group dropped a spoiler on the new single through its website earlier this month.

TXT is currently on the Asian leg of its Act : Promise – Ep. 2 - tour, with upcoming stops in Macau, Osaka, and Tokyo.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >