Exhibit on J-Hope to open in Seoul next month

J-Hope of BTS will reflect on his solo journey through an upcoming exhibit titled And What?

The exhibition will take place in Seoul from May 30 to June 22.

The exhibition will highlight the evolution of his music and creativity through key moments from his solo career, including his groundbreaking set at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is in the midst of his Hope on the Stage solo tour, with concerts scheduled at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on May 31 and June 1.