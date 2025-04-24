Seventeen's 5th studio album to drop in May

[4K] NCT WISH, UNIS, TWS, ME:I, YOUNITE, AMPERS&ONE, TIOT, 82MAJOR, ifeye | On the way to music bank 250425
2025-04-25
2025-04-24
Seventeen will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut with the release of a brand new album.
The group’s fifth studio album Happy Burstday will drop on May 26. The album comes about three years after their previous full-length release Face the Sun, which ranked No. 7 on Billboard 200 and sold over 2 million in the first week.
Ahead of the album release, the 13-member group met with fans in Osaka, and will also stop by Saitama, Japan next month.
2025-04-25
2025-04-24
2025-04-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >