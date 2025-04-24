Menu Content

Seventeen's 5th studio album to drop in May

2025-04-24

K-POP Connection

ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut with the release of a brand new album. 

The group’s fifth studio album Happy Burstday will drop on May 26. The album comes about three years after their previous full-length release Face the Sun, which ranked No. 7 on Billboard 200 and sold over 2 million in the first week. 

Ahead of the album release, the 13-member group met with fans in Osaka, and will also stop by Saitama, Japan next month.

