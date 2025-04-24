Taeyang to hold 1st solo fan meeting

ⓒ THE BLACK LABEL

Taeyang of Big Bang will hold his first solo fan meetings in Korea and Japan.

The event, titled “01,” will kick off in Seoul on July 26 before moving through six Japanese cities through late November.

The title reflects both the start of a new chapter with fans and the idea of eternity, combining the Korean words for “zero” and “one” to read “yeongwon,” meaning “eternal.”

This marks Taeyang’s return to Japan less than a year after his The Light Year tour, which wrapped with an encore concert in February.