Miss A's Min to marry in June

Min, formerly of the girl group Miss A, is tying the knot in June.





An exclusive report revealed that she will be marrying a non-celebrity entrepreneur on June 7. The two have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018. The wedding will be a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Min, whose full name is Lee Min-young, debuted with Miss A in 2010, gaining massive popularity through hits like “Bad Girl Good Girl,” and “Breathe.”

Following the group’s disbandment in 2017, she has pursued solo activities, including a notable Broadway debut in the musical KPOP in 2022.