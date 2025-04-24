Miss A's Min to marry in June

[4K] NCT WISH, UNIS, TWS, ME:I, YOUNITE, AMPERS&ONE, TIOT, 82MAJOR, ifeye | On the way to music bank 250425
2025-04-25
2025-04-24
Min, formerly of the girl group Miss A, is tying the knot in June.
An exclusive report revealed that she will be marrying a non-celebrity entrepreneur on June 7. The two have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018. The wedding will be a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Min, whose full name is Lee Min-young, debuted with Miss A in 2010, gaining massive popularity through hits like “Bad Girl Good Girl,” and “Breathe.”
Following the group’s disbandment in 2017, she has pursued solo activities, including a notable Broadway debut in the musical KPOP in 2022.
2025-04-25
2025-04-24
2025-04-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >