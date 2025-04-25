Menu Content

Portrait Badge in N. Korea

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-04-23

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News

From high-ranking officials to everyday citizens, North Koreans almost universally display a distinctive accessory pinned to the left side of their chest. 

These lapel pins, popularly known as the "portrait badge," or more specifically the "Kim Il-sung badge" or "Kim Jong-il badge," serve as a powerful visual representation of the nation's dynastic political culture. 

More than a mere decorative item, these badges are a deeply ingrained symbol that reflects the intense personal and political reverence North Koreans are expected to demonstrate toward their national leadership. 

So it’s easy to understand that the regulations surrounding their use are exceptionally rigorous and strictly enforced.

The portrait badge has undergone transformations over time since its inception in 1970. Most recently, last year, a badge featuring current leader Kim Jong-un by himself emerged at an official event, signaling an intensifying trend of personal idolization.

Let’s find out what deeper significance lies behind this seemingly simple accessory that has become such an essential and ubiquitous element of North Korean daily life. 
