Traveler / Impromptu 2 / Yusanga

Spring is a good time to travel, so many of you must have already visited some place nice or plan to do so before the balmy weather is replaced by stifling summer heat. There are many things to consider before a trip. People generally pick a destination and decide on how to get there and even what to wear once you get there. It was pretty much the same during the Joseon period. There is a travel-related idiom comprised of four Chinese characters, ‘jukjangmanghye죽장망혜,’ which means a bamboo staff and a pair of tightly woven straw shoes. A gourd dipper used for drinking water or alcohol may be added to these items. You may have already guessed what these items indicate – what people in the old days regarded as the bare essentials of travel. They didn’t believe that many things were needed to enjoy nature and that was how people in the past regarded travel. There is also a song that sings of a simple trip. Influential 20th century poet Pak Mok-wol박목월 wrote the poem “Traveler” that inspired this song. It goes, “A traveler moves like the moon between the clouds on the path between the wheat field across the river. The road is a single lane that stretches southward for 300 li. The traveler moves like the moon between the clouds in the midst of the sunset ablaze at each village with ripening wine.” Let’s listen to the song “Traveler” sung by Jang Sa-ik. Traveler/ Sung by Jang Sa-ik





This week’s artist is the master of impromptu music, Baek In-yeong. He used to say, “While a musician performs orchestral music by reading sheet music and following a conductor, a folk musician takes on the roles of a composer, a conductor, and a player. And folk music must be different every time it’s played. That’s possible only when the musician reaches a certain level, but the most important factor is that the music must have a distinct vibe.” True to his words, he always played free of the rules to express his feelings to the fullest. He was born to a wealthy family in Mokpo in 1954. Since the city was known as that of music, his parents believed that a true man should know music and allowed him to study gayageum during his school breaks. He started playing for a TV station in Mokpo while in high school and then joined an all-female traditional opera company to develop his musical skills as an instrumentalist. Korean traditional music was generally overlooked in the mid- and late-1990s, causing anxiety among traditional musicians about how to preserve musical identity and heritage. However, Baek In-yeong performed Korean pop songs with the gayageum and ajaeng while working together with musicians from other countries. His behavior atypical for a traditional musician attracted criticism from his peers but his non-conforming music is also what people today miss the most about him. The piece we have for you today is “Impromptu 2” performed at a concert held in November 1998. Baek In-yeong played the gayageum and the ajaeng, while Lim Dong-chang played the piano and Kim Cheong-man the janggu. Impromptu 2/ Ajaeng and gayageum by Baek In-young



