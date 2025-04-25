Part 5. The power of broadcasting and distributing K-contents around the world

Seoul Central Broadcasting Station

The Beginning of Korean Broadcasting

Korean Broadcasting began during the Japanese colonial period, but radio broadcasting flourished after the Korean War. KBS World Radio went on the air on August 15th, 1953, as Voice of Korea, and the radio station celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2023. With private radio broadcasters being founded in the 1960s, radio became a fixture in Korean homes and businesses.





Ceremony for the founding of the Korea Broadcasting System

The Evolution of Radio

It was speculated that radio would disappear as TV became the mainstay medium. But with the emergence of automobiles, radio became popular once more by delivering traffic information and news. Nowadays, technological advances have made radio programs available through smartphone applications and even an AI DJ was created to continue the evolution of radio.





Opening of Seoul International Broadcasting Station

The Heyday of Television

The era of television began in earnest following the launch of a private TV station in 1956 and KBS TV in 1961. TV broadcasts in color began in December 1980 and the TV penetration rate in Korea exceeded 80% by 1981. Since then, TV broadcasters have been at the most pivotal moments in modern Korean history and delivered those moments to Korean homes.