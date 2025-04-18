Yadang: The Snitch (야당), Galatea (귀신들)

#MovieSpotlight is back with Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet to review Yadang: The Snitch and Galatea! First up is Yadang: The Snitch, a crime thriller starring Kang Ha-neul and Yoo Hae-jin. Kang plays an informant feeding narcotics intel to a prosecutor, but when ambition clouds his judgment, he gets tangled in the web of a presidential candidate’s son. Packed with double-crosses, dirty money, and uneasy alliances, this film dives deep.





We also explore the eerie, low-budget sci-fi film Galatea, directed by Hwang Seung-jae. Told in five parts, it imagines a world where AI robots nearly indistinguishable from humans take over life’s emotional, social, and even financial burdens. From a “people” returning from the dead to a robot still paying off a mortgage, the film paints a bleak, uncanny future. Starring Lee Soo-hyuk and rising star Ha Yoon-kyung.