Rosé of BLACKPINK has set a new record for a female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Charts.





She spent her 26th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated April 26 with “APT.”, which ranked No. 13. This feat makes Rosé the record holder for the most weeks spent on the main songs chart, as she surpassed the previous record of 25 weeks set by Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” in 2023.





Her collaboration with Bruno Mars has seen unprecedented success, peaking as high as No. 3 on the Hot 100.