ⓒ CJ ENM

An upgraded version of KCON LA 2025 will return in August.





KCON, known as the world’s largest K-pop festival, will take place from August 1–3 at Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center.





The event will feature 11 acts in its initial lineup, including Hoshi x Woozi, Ive, Izna, Zerobaseone and more.





First held in 2012, KCON now spans 14 regions globally. KCON Japan 2025 is slated for May 9–11.