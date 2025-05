ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Twice members will feature on an animated film’s soundtrack.





Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung will sing original tracks for K-Pop Demon Hunters, an animated K-pop action film premiering June 20 on Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and co-directed by Maggie Kang, the movie follows superstar idols who secretly hunt demons.





The trio said it was “special” to blend K-pop and animation. Twice recently guested at Coldplay’s Seoul concert and will headline Lollapalooza Chicago in August.