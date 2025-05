ⓒ SM Entertainment

Rookie boy group Riize will release its first LP Odyssey on May 19.





The 10-track album is their first major release in 11 months. Ahead of the launch, the group will host a "Riize Premiere," previewing visual content for all tracks online and offline starting May 14.





Known for hits like "Get A Guitar" and "Love 119," the group continues to build momentum with its signature "emotional pop" sound.