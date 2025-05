ⓒ C9 Entertainment

Boy band Epex will perform in China next month, becoming the first all-Korean K-pop group to hold a solo concert in the country since Beijing’s unofficial ban on Korean entertainment began in 2016.





The move is seen as a possible sign that China is easing restrictions tied to South Korea’s deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system.





The concert will be held in Fuzhou, China on May 31.





Since debuting in 2021, EPEX has built a strong fanbase in China, holding signing events in Shanghai and Qingdao earlier this year.