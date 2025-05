At just 18, pianist Kim Saehyun is making waves on the global stage by winning the prestigious Long-Thibaud-Crespin International Competition in Paris with a stunning performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. But beyond the accolades, Kim is a rare artist who blends technical brilliance with emotional depth, aiming to offer comfort and connection through his music. In this interview, we speak with the prodigy about his whirlwind year, what it means to win both judges’ and audiences’ hearts, and how he balances rigorous musical training with academic life. He also shares his thoughts on the prestigious competition and the kind of pianist he hopes to become.