Part 6. Making of the Constitution

The Constitution of the Republic of Korea Legislated

The Constitution of the Republic of Korea was promulgated on July 17th, 1948. The Constitution, comprised of ten chapters and 103 articles, guaranteed people’s sovereignty, freedom and equality. Having undergone nine amendments until 1987, the Constitution played an important role in maintaining the basic order of a democratic Republic of Korea.





Preamble of the Constitution (Jul. 12, 1948)

ⓒ National Archives of Korea

The Constitution declares ‘The Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic’ The preamble of the Constitution states that Korea upholds the cause of the Provisional Republic of Korea government born of the March 1st Independence Movement of 1919 and the ideals of the April 19th Uprising of 1960 against injustice. Article 1 of Chapter 1 also specifies that ‘the Republic of Korea is a democratic republic’ and ‘the sovereignty of the Republic of Korea shall reside in the people and all state authority shall emanate from the people.’





Opening Ceremony for the Constitutional Court on Dec. 27, 1988

ⓒ e-Video History Museum