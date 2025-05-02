Part 6. Making of the Constitution

Promulgation of the First Constitution on Jul. 17, 1948
The Constitution of the Republic of Korea Legislated
The Constitution of the Republic of Korea was promulgated on July 17th, 1948. The Constitution, comprised of ten chapters and 103 articles, guaranteed people’s sovereignty, freedom and equality. Having undergone nine amendments until 1987, the Constitution played an important role in maintaining the basic order of a democratic Republic of Korea.
Preamble of the Constitution (Jul. 12, 1948)
The Constitution declares ‘The Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic’
The preamble of the Constitution states that Korea upholds the cause of the Provisional Republic of Korea government born of the March 1st Independence Movement of 1919 and the ideals of the April 19th Uprising of 1960 against injustice. Article 1 of Chapter 1 also specifies that ‘the Republic of Korea is a democratic republic’ and ‘the sovereignty of the Republic of Korea shall reside in the people and all state authority shall emanate from the people.’
Opening Ceremony for the Constitutional Court on Dec. 27, 1988
The Constitutional Court reflects the spirit of the times
The Constitutional Court, established in 1988, is a state institution that examines whether a law or a court ruling is in violation of the Constitution and protects the people’s basic rights from the power of the state and mediates social conflicts. The Court has ruled on the unconstitutionality of the patriarchal family head system and of martial law imposed during President Park Chung-hee’s term, the confiscation of colonial period pro-Japanese traitors’ assets, and impeachment hearings on three presidents. The Constitution has transformed and evolved through ups and downs of Korea’s modern history.