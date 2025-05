Our guest today is Jim Paek, a Korean ice hockey legend and the head coach of HL Anyang who have just won their third Asia League Ice Hockey Championship title in row and ninth overall! Paek made history as both the first Korean-born hockey player to play in the National Hockey League, and to win the Stanley Cup, doing so twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the early 1990s. After his playing career, he transitioned into coaching and developing Korea’s national program. Now he joins us in the studio to talk about the journey, the challenges, and what’s next for the sport in Korea.