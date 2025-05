Two time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Hyungwon Kang joins us in the studio. Known for his compelling documentation of Korea's modern history and diaspora, Kang has spent many years capturing pivotal moments on camera. As this year, to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan’s colonial rule, he’s released a revised and expanded edition of his 2022 book, Visual History of Korea. In this interview, we’ll talk about his experiences behind the lens, the inspiration for his new book, and journey as a journalist.