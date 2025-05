ⓒ KBS News





North Korea boasts rare earth reserves, regarded as globally significant, with some suggesting the possibility of North Korea outranking China as the world’s largest rare earth repository.





On top of the impressive scale, the country’s rare earth reserves are particularly notable for their high economic value.





Moreover, rare earth is not the sole underground resource that North Korea harbors. The country is also rich in underground resources, with seven distinct minerals ranking among the world’s top ten in terms of reserve quantities.





What is the scale of North Korea’s rare earth reserves, and beyond rare earth, what other mineral resources lie beneath its terrain?





Furthermore, we’ll explore why North Korea’s resource development remains sluggish, despite its remarkable mineral wealth.