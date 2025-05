ⓒ AT AREA

HyunA has made a comeback with a brand new single.





Titled, Mrs. Nail, the single is an alternative pop dance track and her first release since 2023’s Attitude. The bold new single comes alongside a striking visual teaser and marks her first music release since marrying former Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung.





HyunA debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, but left the group the same year and joined 4minute in 2009. She launched her solo career in 2010 and has since released hits like Bubble Pop (2011), and Ice Cream (2012).