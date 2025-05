ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Starship Entertainment will launch a brand new boy band this year.





The new group, called IDID (아이디드) formed through the YouTube audition show Debut’s Plan. The eight-member group will debut in late 2025, marking Starship’s first boy group since Cravity in 2020.





Starship Entertainment recently debuted its new girl group KiiiKiii on March 24, the agency's first new girl group in three years since IVE.