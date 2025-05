ⓒ THE BLACK LABEL

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has revealed she’s featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood film F1.





The new film stars Brad Pitt and is set to premiere June 27. The album includes artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Don Toliver.





Meanwhile, Rosé’s Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” has hit week 27 on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 16, marking the longest run for a K-pop female artist.