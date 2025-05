ⓒ INB100

Baekhyun of EXO has unveiled a haunting teaser for his fifth solo EP which will be released this month.





Titled Essence of Reverie, the new album is set to drop May 19. The new EP follows last year’s Hello, World, his third solo million-seller.





Following the release, Baekhyun is set to launch a world tour starting June 7–8 in Seoul. The tour will hit 28 cities including São Paulo, Paris, London, and six U.S. stops.