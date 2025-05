ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT Dream will kick off their fourth tour, The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future, in July.





The concerts will go on for three days at Gocheok Sky Dome on July 10–12. The tour features a time-travel concept reflecting on the group's nine-year journey and future aspirations.





Formed in 2016, the seven-member group debuted with “Chewing Gum” and remains a major force in K-pop. This marks their first major tour since 2023.