Digital technology is progressively reshaping various areas of North Korean society.





One particularly striking example of this digital transformation is the extensive deployment of CCTV cameras across the country.





The widespread installation of these cameras suggests an intensifying government surveillance strategy, with digital devices being leveraged to monitor and control citizens more effectively.





The nation’s surveillance infrastructure has expanded dramatically, now covering highways, main roads in Pyongyang, railway tracks, industrial facilities and even classrooms in schools.





Let’s delve deeper into the underlying motivations propelling North Korea’s active adoption of CCTV cameras and its ongoing efforts to enhance surveillance capabilities.