Aria from pansori Sugungga / Geumgang Mountain Song / Banmegi Binari

Geomungo virtuoso Kim Seong-ki김성기 of the late Joseon period was a student of Wang Se-ki왕세기, who appeared to have been a petty type. When he composed a new piece, he played it in secret at night when he was all alone lest someone should steal it. But Kim Seong-ki, being a talented musician, went to his teacher’s house at night surreptitiously and memorized the tune before returning home and practicing it. Wang Se-ki thought it was strange that his student could play his compositions without learning it, so one night, he opened the window abruptly in the middle of practicing and found his startled student eavesdropping. The teacher could have gotten angry, thinking that Kim Seong-ki secretly stole his pieces, but instead he was moved by his student’s strong desire to learn and ended up teaching him everything he knew. We often say a true teacher is someone who is happy to impart all his knowledge and see his student outperform him. In that respect, Wang Se-ki was a true teacher.

Another piece about deception is an aria from pansori Sugungga수궁가. The pansori piece is about a turtle that deceives a rabbit to come to the underwater palace and heal the ailing sea king with his liver. Upon realizing that he had been fooled and was in danger of having his liver taken out, the rabbit lies to the sea king that he had left his liver on land to dry and would bring it back once he is let go to retrieve it. Deceived by the rabbit, the sea king holds a grand party to wish the rabbit’s safe return. Fearing that the rabbit would escape, however, the turtle tries to tearfully convince the sea king to keep the rabbit from going above the water. This pansori aria is sung by gugak pop band Leenalchi.

This week’s artist is female traditional opera star Im Chun-aeng. Last year, a TV drama series titled “Jeongnyeon정년: The Star Is Born” was a huge hit, drawing attention on traditional opera ‘gukgeuk국극’ with all-female casts. This genre was immensely popular in the 1950s but rapidly declined in the 1960s when movies and TV started to take over the pop culture scene. At the peak of its popularity, gukgeuk stars were just as hot as today’s idol singers and enjoyed huge followings. Im Chun-aeng was the star who led the heyday of gukgeuk. Born in Hampyeong in southwestern Korea in the early 1920s, Im Chun-aeng started learning pansori and dance since she was nine years old and started making herself famous at eighteen when she held her first dance recital. Then, she started working as a member of Joseon Opera Company at age twenty. She played the male lead character in the nation’s first gukgeuk piece, “The Flower of the Prison,” produced by the Women’s Korean Traditional Music Association in 1948. Sadly, though, the production was not well received, but Im Chun-aeng learned what gukgeuk should strive for in order to become successful. “The Sun and the Moon” released in the following year was a resounding success, powering the rise of the all-female gukgeuk genre. During the Korean War, she started working as a producer of gukgeuk. Instead of basing gukgeuk stories on pansori pieces, she borrowed narratives from mythical tales or unofficial history and melodies from shamanistic music to produce gukgeuk shows. She also employed special effects and wardrobe teams to make the shows visually more entertaining. She was also an educator who trained her students hard, believing that new creations can only come from knowing traditional pieces well. Several of her musical compositions are passed down to this day and we’ll listen to one of them, a song from gukgeuk production “Gyeongwu견우 and Jiknyeo직녀.” In this song, Gyeonwu goes to Mount Geumgang to chop firewood. Pansori diva Ahn Sook-sun and chorus sing this version.

Koreans hold a shamanistic ritual called ‘gosa고사’ when facing a big event in their lives, like buying a new house or starting a new business. On traditional holidays, percussion bands visit homes in a village to perform gosa. Several songs are sung in the ritual such as those reciting ancient history and chasing away evil spirits. The gosa ritual is concluded with a prayer song to wish for good fortune, which is called ‘Binari.’ Let’s listen to “Banmegi Binari” sung by Kim Yu-ri.