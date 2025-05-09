Part 7. The April 19th Revolution, Opening a New Chapter in the History of Democracy

April 19th Revolution in 1960
The April 19th Revolution Broke Out Just 15 Years After Liberation
The April 19th Revolution was a nationwide uprising in 1960 in which students and citizens defied then President Rhee Syngman’s autocratic rule and corruption, ultimately forcing him from power. Only 15 years had passed since Korea was liberated from Japan’s colonial rule and 7 years since the truce agreement was signed.
Rhee Syngman’s Long Autocratic Government Sparked the Revolution
Then President Rhee Syngman had ruled the country with an iron first for many years with shocking constitutional amendments and oppressive governance. But the direct catalyst to the revolution was the presidential and vice-presidential elections on March 15th, 1960. Rhee Syngman was elected president and Lee Ki-poong vice president by a wide margin. These results sparked demonstrations protesting fraudulent elections in Masan and other cities. Police fired live ammunition and tear gas at the protesters.
Anti-government protest by university professors
The Revolution Brought Down the President from Power
The government’s violent suppression seemed to have quieted the protesters. But the protest was reignited when the badly damaged body of high school student Kim Ju-yul who went missing after the March 15th election was discovered on April 11th in waters off Masan. On April 18th, Korea University students were attacked on their way from a rally to the campus by political thugs, and on 25th, college professors adopted a declaration demanding the resignation of Rhee Syngman, joining the anti-Rhee demonstrations nationwide. On the following day, April 26th, Rhee Syngman announced his resignation.
Pres. Rhee Syngman announces his resignation
The April 19th Revolution Opened a New Chapter in the History of Korea’s Democracy
The April 19th Revolution was one of the few successful democratic revolutions and served as a fine example of civil resistance. Also, the revolution’s archive was inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. The revolution is an event that opened a new chapter in the history of Korea’s democracy, and it is clearly stated in the Constitution that the Republic of Korea inherits the democratic ideals of the April 19th Revolution.
