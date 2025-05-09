Part 7. The April 19th Revolution, Opening a New Chapter in the History of Democracy

April 19th Revolution in 1960

The April 19th Revolution Broke Out Just 15 Years After Liberation

The April 19th Revolution was a nationwide uprising in 1960 in which students and citizens defied then President Rhee Syngman’s autocratic rule and corruption, ultimately forcing him from power. Only 15 years had passed since Korea was liberated from Japan’s colonial rule and 7 years since the truce agreement was signed.





Rhee Syngman’s Long Autocratic Government Sparked the Revolution

Then President Rhee Syngman had ruled the country with an iron first for many years with shocking constitutional amendments and oppressive governance. But the direct catalyst to the revolution was the presidential and vice-presidential elections on March 15th, 1960. Rhee Syngman was elected president and Lee Ki-poong vice president by a wide margin. These results sparked demonstrations protesting fraudulent elections in Masan and other cities. Police fired live ammunition and tear gas at the protesters.