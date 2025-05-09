An international marathon competition recently took place in Pyongyang, attracting runners from various countries worldwide.





With more than 200 runners representing 46 different countries, the Pyongyang International Marathon marked the first international event held in the North Korean capital in six years.





The marathon's return after a six-year absence seems to be a strategic move by North Korea to portray itself as a functional, normal state and showcase its ability to successfully navigate its recent challenges while positioning itself for future progress.





Since the early years of his leadership, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been actively promoting a vision to transform his country into a "sports powerhouse".





In fact, North Korea consistently employs sports as both a propaganda instrument and a means to enhance its global image.





Let's take a closer look at the details of the Pyongyang International Marathon and North Korea's sports policies.