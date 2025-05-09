Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Pyongyang International Marathon

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-05-14

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News

An international marathon competition recently took place in Pyongyang, attracting runners from various countries worldwide.

With more than 200 runners representing 46 different countries, the Pyongyang International Marathon marked the first international event held in the North Korean capital in six years.

The marathon's return after a six-year absence seems to be a strategic move by North Korea to portray itself as a functional, normal state and showcase its ability to successfully navigate its recent challenges while positioning itself for future progress.

Since the early years of his leadership, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been actively promoting a vision to transform his country into a "sports powerhouse".

In fact, North Korea consistently employs sports as both a propaganda instrument and a means to enhance its global image.

Let's take a closer look at the details of the Pyongyang International Marathon and North Korea's sports policies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >