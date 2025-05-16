Jeokbyeokdaejeon / Song from West Coast Baeyeonshingut / Turkish March

Chinese classic “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” is an epic about three sworn brothers - Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei – fighting in battles to unite the warring states in the late 2nd century. This story has been recreated as movies, TV shows, and even computer games. Pansori “Jeokbyeokga적벽가” or Song of the Red Cliffs, one of the reproductions, is about the nameless soldiers who died in a war of heroes, which was not dealt with in the original literature. The lowly foot soldiers in the pansori production long to see their families back home or lament their miserable lot in life. They even blame the commander as they retreat in defeat. The most noticeable features of “Jeokbyeokga” are the detailed description of these soldiers as well as the presence of wit and satire typical of pansori. It is said not only ordinary folks but also the royal family of Joseon enjoyed pansori. Perhaps this pansori piece wanted the ruling class to realize how miserable common people’s lives can become when politicians fail to govern the country properly. Here’s Park Soo-beom singing “Jeokbyeokdaejeon” accompanied by Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

Jeokbyeokdaejeon/ Sung by Park Soo-beom with Budapest Symphony Orchestra





This week’s artist is shaman priestess Kim Geum-hwa, who was also the practitioner of Korea’s intangible cultural assets, the west coast Baeyeonshingut배연신굿 or boat launching ceremony and the Daedonggut대동굿 ritual. Korean shamanism has played an important part in influencing the development of traditional music and dance. When a shamanistic ritual of gut굿 is mentioned, many people visualize a shaman priestess dancing on knives. This incredible act which proves that the shaman is possessed by a spirit was regarded as an important part of the shaman ritual especially in the Hwanghae-do황해도 and Pyeongan-do평안도 regions. The shaman priestess most well known for dancing on knives was Kim Geum-hwa.

Born in 1931 in Hwanghae-do Province in present day North Korea, Kim Geum-hwa became a shaman priestess when she was just seventeen years old. Since then, she dedicated her life to praying for other people but all she got in return was scorn and disdain. One day, Bongsan mask dancer Yang So-wun양소운 suggested that the young priestess enter a national folk music competition. Kim Geum-hwa entered the contest to vent her frustration at the world but ended up winning first place with the performance of a shaman ritual for a fishing village on the west coast, which eventually became the nation’s intangible cultural asset of West Coast Baeyeonshingut. She also participated in the centennial ceremony of Korea-U.S. relations in 1982 and mesmerized the American audience with her dancing on knives, drawing foreigners’ attention on Korean shamanism. Kim Geum-hwa was a charismatic performer who commanded an audience with only her stare. Her life as a shaman priestess was so dramatic that it was made into a documentary film titled “Manshin만신: Ten Thousand Spirits” released in 2014. Let’s listen to her singing a song from West Coast Baeyeonshingut that cleanses a ritual venue of impure spirits.

Song from West Coast Baeyeonshingut/ Sung by Kim Geum-hwa





It’s a well-known fact that the geomungo has six strings and the gayageum twelve. But some of the gayageum we see in concerts or on TV appear to have a greater number of strings than twelve. Those are the 25-string gayageum. The import of western music changed the gayageum to have more strings and use metal strings instead of silk threads to play a wider range of keys and produce more varied tones. The bridge of the gayageum was also enlarged or made smaller to create the gayageum specialized for low or high notes. The widely used 25-string gayageum was made by gayageum musician Kim Il-ryun김일륜 in the mid-1990s. The size of the bridge was more than doubled and the strings were made of synthetic fiber. Although the modernized gayageum doesn’t seem to have the same depth in tone, its biggest merit is the ability to play almost any kind of music. The gayageum used by the famous Sookmyung Gayageum Orchestra has 25 strings, which allows the orchestra to perform western classical music and even pop songs. Let’s listen to Sookmyung Gayageum Orchestra performing Mozart’s Turkish March.