N.Flying will make a full-group comeback for the first time in two years this month.





The group’s 2nd studio album Everlasting is set to drop on May 28.





The band previewed the title track at their Seoul concert earlier this month, marking the return of three members from military service. The three-day show, held from May 9 to 11 in Seoul also kicked off a global tour with 27 stops through January 2026.