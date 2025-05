ⓒ SM Entertainment

SHINee will release a special single on May 25 to mark their 17th debut anniversary.





The two-track release will coincide with the finale of their three-day concert, SHINee World VII: ESSAY, held in Seoul from May 23–25.





Leading up to the event, the group has been streaming their past concerts through their YouTube channel. Members have also been active solo—Onew wrapped a U.S. tour, Minho acted on a theater stage, and Taemin finished his first solo international tour which spanned over eight months.