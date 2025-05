ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY will return with a brand new album next month.





The new album is titled Girls Will Be Girls, and it will drop on June 9. A dramatic trailer has been released, teasing a storyline around bandmates trying to revive a dying Ryujin, with producer Park Jin-young making a cameo.





This marks ITZY’s first group release since Gold, which charted at No. 60 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, leader Yeji debuted solo with EP Air in March.