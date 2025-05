ⓒ BRANDNEW MUSIC

AB6IX will host a fan concert titled BE:6IX in Seoul next month. It will be their first live fan concert in a year.





The four-member group debuted in 2019 with B:Complete and released its 9th EP Born Like This in October last year.





Members Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi recently pursued solo projects, with both having previously debuted through Wanna One, the 11-member boy band launched through the second season of Produce 101.