Seventeen will mark their 10th debut anniversary with a three-day celebration in Seoul.





Called “B-Day Party”, the celebration will be held at Seoul’s Banpo Hangang Park from May 23–25. The event includes exhibitions, fan experiences, and a comeback performance titled Burst Stage on Jamsu Bridge, which will be streamed live on May 25.





The festivities lead up to the release of their fifth studio album Happy Burstday on May 26.