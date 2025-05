#moviespotlight is here again with Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet! Our first film is The Old Woman with the Knife which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February before its local release in Korea. It's a thriller starring Lee Hye-young as a 65-year-old assassin. Jason also covers the Jeonju International Film Festival, highlighting Sea Tiger, Jung Yoon-chul’s drama about Sewol Ferry divers, calling it possibly one of the best Korean films of the year. We’ll also cover several other films from the festival, including festival winners.